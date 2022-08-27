Me Time Twitter Review: The Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg buddy-comedy has fans rolling on the floor laughing

Following the release of Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart's buddy-comedy Netflix original film Me time, fans are speaking out on Twitter to share their thoughts on the film. Directed by John Hamburg, the film did not muster much buzz before its release but with it going live on the platform, many fans are coming forward to share just how hilarious the movie really is.

Besides the Wahlberg and Hart duo, the film also casts Regina Hall, Tahj Mowry, Michelle DeShon, stand-up comedian Jimmy O. Yang, Andrew Santino and more. The official synopsis of the film reads, "When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life."

As for the fans on Twitter, the film seems to be an absolute hit. Although buddy comedies have lost their shine over the years, this new film starring Wahlberg and Hart has a lot to offer. The duo gained praise from the fans as they expressed how the whole movie is absolutely hilarious. Though the film received an overall overwhelming 5-star by fans, there were some netizens who raised issues with the film's audio not being in synch. Besides, this one complaint, the reviews by fans on Twitter consisted of positive reactions only. Continue scrolling to swipe through some reactions by fans on Twitter.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart's Me Time below:

