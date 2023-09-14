Meadow Walker pays tribute to ‘guardian angel’ father Paul Walker on his 50th birthday

On what would have been Paul Walker's 50th birthday, his daughter Meadow Walker took to Instagram to pay a touching tribute to her beloved father, the late actor best known for his role in the Fast and Furious franchise.

A loving tribute to Paul Walker

Meadow, 24, shared her feelings in an emotional Instagram post, accompanied by a heartwarming black-and-white photograph of a father-daughter moment. She began, “Happy birthday to my guardian angel (white heart emoji),” and went on to express gratitude for the love, guidance, friendship, and sunshine her father brought into her life.

Lessons from her father

In her tribute, Meadow praised her father's exceptional qualities, describing him as the "most kind, humble, generous, and caring soul" she knew. She credited him with instilling important values in her, including respect for others, doing good, and environmental responsibility. She concluded her message with heartfelt words, saying, "I love you and miss you every day."

Honoring Paul Walker's legacy

Earlier this year, Meadow paid tribute to her father by making a cameo appearance in the latest installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X. She shared her excitement and appreciation for the opportunity on Instagram, acknowledging her unique connection to the Fast family through her father's legacy. Meadow's godfather, Vin Diesel, who stars as Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious series, responded to her post with a single praying emoji.

Paul Walker, renowned for his roles in the first seven Fast and Furious movies, made his final appearance in Furious 7. Tragically, he passed away in a car accident in November 2013 at the age of 40. His brothers, Caleb Walker and Cody Walker stepped in as body doubles to complete his character, Brian O'Conner, in the film. Meadow's heartfelt tributes and appearances continue to honor her father's memory and his enduring impact on the Fast and Furious franchise.

