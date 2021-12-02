Meadow Walker pens touching tribute to late father Paul Walker on his death anniversary: Miss you endlessly

Meadow Walker paid a heartfelt tribute to her father Paul on the eighth anniversary of his demise. The 23-year-old model shared a sweet throwback photo of The Fast and the Furious actor laying down and kissing her on the cheek when she was a newborn on Instagram. Meadow captioned the image: "I love and miss you endlessly. Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend."

Check out her post here:

According to Daily Mail, the model, who spent much of her youth in Hawaii with her mother, Rebecca Soteros, opted to go to California and live with her father a year before his death. The duo became very close during that time. Sadly, Meadow was 15 years old when Paul died in a violent car crash on November 30, 2013 while travelling in the passenger seat of a Porsche. He was 40 years old.

However, Meadow's personal life has lately changed dramatically, as she married actor Louis Thorton Allan in the Dominican Republic in October. Walker announced her marriage just three months after they were engaged. Louis is a student at New York City's famed Stella Adler School of Acting, and he just appeared in a music video for Blu DeTiger's song Vintage. Interestingly, her godfather, Vin Diesel, who co-starred with Paul in the Fast & Furious line of films, escorted her down the aisle.

Meanwhile, in a recent social media post, Diesel shared an emotional note about his 'Pablo' and how he has cherished their friendship throughout the years of his absence. Opening up on how Paul always knew if something was bugging Vin, he recalled the time when his daughter was about to be born, and Walker had the most endearing advice for him. "It’s been eight years today... and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have... but you know that. Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith," Diesel wrote.

ALSO READ:Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker GETS MARRIED to Louis Thornton-Allan; See post