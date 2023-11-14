Mean Girls cast reunites to shoot an ad; why is Rachel McAdams skipping it?

Mean Girls is one of the most iconic teen comedies to have come out in the 21st century. The 2004 film which starred the likes of Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan became a cult classic with their characters being immortalized on screen.

Mean Girls reunite for the Walmart ad

The Mean Girls film is making a sort of resurgence in popularity. The Barbie film by Greta Gerwig ensured that the whole year of 2023 will be remembered as the year of pink, the popularity of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and its subsequent film, ensured that fierce femininity which is expressed in community is also making a comeback this year.

Looking at these trends, the producers of the 2004 hit film decided to release it again, but this time not in theaters, but on Tik Tok. The resurgence of the film’s aesthetic along with the timely capitalization of the makers on this trend led the film to make a comeback of sorts in the cultural zeitgeist.

Walmart decided to utilize this opportunity to make a potential trendsetting ad for their Black Friday sale campaign. The cast members of the 2004 film, namely Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert all came together to make the ad.

Why Rachel McAdams was absent from the ad shoot

The Walmart ad was a great reunion for the cast, but with a certain exception. Rachel McAdams was the only actor from the original primary cast to not return for the ad. The reason as it was revealed to Page Six by an insider was quite simple.

“Rachel McAdams didn’t want to do it,” the Insider revealed to Page 6

The absence of the actress from the ad was not because of some unknown rift or scheduling issues though. Over the years, The Notebook actress has become increasingly private and is rarely seen at even the social events.

“You don’t go to theater school to learn about how to deal with fame. There’s no book on how to navigate that” Rachel McAdams had revealed to Bustle, talking about her struggle with fame.

This reticence has made the star be a lot more selective with her choices in projects as well as limited her public appearances, which is why she wasn’t available for the ad shoot.

