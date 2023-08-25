Mean Girls is coming back: Will Lindsay Lohan make a comeback? Check new movie cast, plot, streaming details

In 2004, the famous comedy Mean Girls came out, and people loved it, especially teenagers audience. Later, they turned it into a successful Broadway musical. Back in December, the Saturday Night Live legend announced the making of a new Mean Girls based on the musical, along with Tina Fey, who was in the original movie, coming back to play her role. But some other actors from the original movie won't be in it. Here are all the details about the upcoming movie.

Mean Girls: Cast and release date

Tina Fey, the lady behind this whole thing had talked about bringing Mean Girls back to the big screen in 2020. She said, “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe, and I love them dearly.” Now, in 2022, they're all set to make the new movie. Although the filming of the new Mean Girls has already begun in New Jersey, they haven't said exactly when it will come out. You'll probably be able to watch it on Paramount+.

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, who were in the first movie, are coming back to play their roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall. They've already said they're in. Tina also talked about finding new actors for the other roles. She's excited to see who will be in the movie. Renee Rapp is playing Regina George, Angourie Rice is Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho is Janis, Bebe Wood is Gretchen, and Avantika is Karen. Jon Hamm will play Coach Carr, and Christopher Briney will be Aaron Samuels.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'He's out and about': Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders part ways after dating for less than a year

Mean Girls Musical: Other cast and filmmakers

In a surprising move, Jon Hamm from 'Mad Men' will be Coach Carr. Jenna Fischer is playing Cady's mom, and Busy Phillips is Regina George's cool mom. Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. will be the directors, and Tina's husband, Jeff Richmond, wrote the music. But, it doesn't look like many of the actors from the original movie will be in this one, except for Tina and Tim. Amanda Seyfried, who was in the original movie, said she might make a small appearance. However, Seyfried thinks it's important to celebrate the legacy of Mean Girls.

ALSO READ: 'I was turning into an a------': Jessica Alba's husband Cash Warren revealed he once broke up because of 'other guys'