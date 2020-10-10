Mean Girls: Jonathan Bennett aka Aaron Samuels REVEALS the cast’s Zoom reunion was ‘awkward’ but ‘super fun’

Mean Girls alum Jonathan Bennett who played the role of Aaron Samuels in the hit-teen film recently opened up about the film cast’s reunion last week. Scroll down to see what he said.

Jonathan Bennett is reflecting on the Mean Girls Zoom reunion! One week after the Mean Girls cast came together to celebrate the film’s 16th anniversary, Jonathan, who played Aaron Samuels, revealed what it was like in a chat with E!’s Daily Pop. “It was a moment!” he said of the reunion.

“Because here’s the thing…we haven’t all been together in 16 years, and to all be together for the first time, and do it on Zoom — already it’s awkward to see each other for the first time; you want to say so many things — but then when you’re on a Zoom call, it’s even more awkward because you’re waiting for the person to talk and you don’t want to interrupt,” he went on to say.

“You’re just like, ‘Whatever you wanna say!’” he recalled, adding that it was still “super fun to see everyone” he worked with on the movie. “It really did give us, like, a sense of nostalgia seeing everybody and being next to each other, like, on screen. It brought back so many, like, high school memories. You know, when you run into an old classmate from high school? It was really fun.”

In case you missed it, The cast of Mean Girls reunited last week. Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett, Tim Meadows, Ana Gasteyer, and Rajiv Surendra all participated in the reunion. Rachel McAdams, who is currently pregnant, was unable to attend the reunion, but she did a solo Zoom call with Katie that was included. Amanda had to lay down during the call as she just gave birth to her second child.

