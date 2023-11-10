Mean Girls: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and other details of Tina Fey’s upcoming sequel to 2004 hit flick

The film Mean Girls will be back in theaters soon. Recently, the studio behind the Mean Girls musical film Paramount, released the trailer for us all to watch, and it promises to be a wonderful treat for lovers of the original film. Mean Girls, a current pop culture landmark, significantly impacted the scene when it debuted twenty years ago, and Paramount has decided that the time has come to put a new spin on things. Angourie Rice plays Cady Heron, a part originally played by Lindsay Lohan in the 2004 film. Cady, of course, is the outcast who, when her parents return from Africa, enrolls in regular school for the first time.

Mean Girls has released a trailer for the film's musical adaptation. Mean Girls exposed audiences to the humorous inner workings of the Plastics. The film was a big success and has since been adapted as a hit musical for the stage. The musical adaptation of Mean Girls will now be released as a film co-directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.

When is Mean Girls going to be released?

The musical sequel to the most loved film, Mean Girls, is set to release next year on January 12.

Where can I watch Mean Girls?

Mean Girls will be released exclusively in theaters. Currently, there are no updates on whether the musical will be available on any streaming giant.

Watch the trailer for Mean Girls

The Mean Girls musical movie trailer was first released prior to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film, and it was only available to watch via fan-uploaded snippets on social media. However, on Wednesday, November 8, Paramount released the official, extended trailer to the public.

The first complete trailer, set to Olivia Rodrigo’s Get Him Back!, begins, “This is not your mother’s Mean Girls.” René Rapp as Queen Bee Regina George appears for the first time, wearing the character’s now-iconic “R” initial necklace, the return of the hot pink Burn Book, Damian, and Janis in all their bestie glory, Cady being awkward towards her crush Aaron Samuels, the disastrous Jingle Bell Rock performance at the Winter Talent Show, and Regina’s unforgettable “Get in, loser.” The only thing that appears to be missing is the film’s original score. Interesting?

Who’s the star cast in Mean Girls?

The cast of the Mean Girls musical film is led by Angourie Rice, an Australian actress who will play Cady Heron. You might recall her from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy as Betty Brant. Janis and Damian will be played by Auli’i Cravalho, well-known for her role in Disney’s Moana, and Jaquel Spivey, a Tony- and Grammy-nominated Broadway actor. René Rapp, who starred in Sex Lives of College Girls, will take Regina George’s place on The Plastics. Avantika Vandanapu will play Karen, and Bebe Wood from Love, Victory will play Gretchen.

Christopher Briney from The Summer I Turned Pretty will play Aaron Samuels, while Mahi Alam from American-Born Chinese will play a new version of Kevin G, whose surname is Ganatra, not Gnapoor. But the recognizable faces don’t stop there. Busy Phillips is joining the cast as Regina’s mother, Mrs. George; Jenna Fischer from The Office will play Cady’s mother, Mrs. Heron; Mad Men star Jon Hamm will play Coach Carr; and comedian Connor Ratliff is reportedly joining as a new teacher character named Mr. Rapp.

What’s the plot of Mean Girls?

The new Mean Girls musical film, like the 2004 version, will follow the narrative of Cady Heron, a youngster who has just started high school in suburban Illinois after growing up in the African savanna with her two study zoologist parents. Cady does everything she can to join The Plastics, the most famous trio at North Shore High, led by queen bee Regina George, after plotting with the school’s “misfits.”

Who’s making Mean Girls?

Because it is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, one can anticipate a lot of dialogue and plot development to take place through songs. Tina Fey wrote all three incarnations of Mean Girls—film, stage, and musical movie—and this new musical movie version will be co-produced by Lorne Michaels and directed by Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne.

