Mean Girls: The musical seems to forget that it is, in fact, a musical; Fans say ‘this isn’t mean girls it’s shein girls’

The recently released trailer for the upcoming Mean Girls musical film has sparked widespread criticism on Twitter (now X), with users expressing reservations about the film's success. From questionable casting choices to the absence of the iconic musical soundtrack, the trailer has left fans skeptical about Tina Fey's latest venture into the Mean Girls universe. Let's dissect the key points that have contributed to the sentiment that the musical film is destined to be a disappointment.

Missing musical elements in the trailer

One glaring omission from the trailer is the absence of the musical's original soundtrack, leaving fans puzzled about the film's commitment to the musical format. The decision not to showcase the music, a central element of the Broadway adaptation, has raised concerns about the film's overall coherence.

Jarring marketing tagline and age disconnect

Critics and viewers alike find the marketing tagline, which induces feelings of age and childlessness, as off-putting. The attempt to connect with a new generation through questionable marketing decisions has contributed to the overall negative reception. The tagline reads, “This isn’t your Mother’s Mean Girls”.

Controversial casting choices, especially Aaron Samuels

The casting of Aaron Samuels has been a point of contention, with many expressing dissatisfaction. The choice has fueled the sentiment that the film might not capture the essence of the original Mean Girls.

Low budget wardrobe and aesthetic choices

Critics have raised eyebrows at the seemingly low-budget wardrobe choices, questioning if the film is sponsored by fast-fashion brand Shein. The aesthetic discrepancies have added to concerns about the production's overall quality. One person on X said, "this isn’t mean girls it’s shein girls."

Attempt to 'reimagine' a previously flopped musical

The decision to 'reimagine' a classic based on a musical that previously faced challenges has sparked skepticism. The lack of demand for such a project has led many to question the necessity and potential success of this movie musical.

Misleading trailer downplaying musical elements

The film's first trailer has been criticized for downplaying its identity as a musical, leaving viewers puzzled about the extent of the musical elements in the adaptation. The lack of emphasis on the original songs and choreography has contributed to disappointment among fans.

As the Mean Girls musical film trailer faces a barrage of criticism, fans and critics alike are left questioning Tina Fey's creative choices and the overall direction of the production. With a slated release date of January 12, 2024, the film's success remains uncertain, and the cast, including Angourie Rice and Reneé Rapp, faces the challenge of living up to the iconic status of the original Mean Girls. The ongoing sentiment suggests a cautious approach to the highly-anticipated release, with many hoping the film will defy current expectations and deliver a memorable experience.

