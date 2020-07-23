Meek Mill responds to Kanye West's accusations about Kim Kardashian cheating on him; Calls it a 'lie'

Kanye West has recently stated that his wife Kim Kardashian was 'out of line' when she met Meek Miller last year. Here's how the latter gives a befitting reply to the same.

Kanye West has made headlines once again and unlike before, it is not about his presidential ambitions. It so happened that the American rapper has shared a series of since-deleted tweets in which he has also made a few shocking revelations. One of them is related to his wife of six years, Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill. Kanye says in one of his tweets that he has been trying to get divorced since his wife met Meek for a ‘prison reform.’

While the rapper called Meek a respectful man, he termed Kim Kardashian as the one who was ‘out of line.’ Although these tweets have now been taken down, the debates continue about them for all the obvious reasons. For the unversed, Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill did meet last year at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills but the two of them were also accompanied by Clara Wu Tsai for discussing prison reform. And now, Mills has responded to the accusations through the medium of a cryptic tweet in which he has termed the entire thing a ‘cap,’ in other words a lie.

Check out the tweet below:

Shit is cappp cmon ..... — Meek Mill (MeekMill) July 22, 2020

Talking about the meeting that happened between Kim, Meek, and Clara, it has been clarified by a witness that Kim Kardashian had left immediately after that. If media reports are to be believed, Kim was aware of Kanye West’s jealousy concerning the entire matter and that the two of them also spoke about it. Moreover, certain reports also state that Kim and Meek have never been alone together after the public meeting.

