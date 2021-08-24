Meena Harris, Mindy Kaling & Padma Lakshmi lash out at a post that said Indian cuisine consists of ONE spice
In his post titled 'You can’t make me eat these foods,' Gene says that the Indian subcontinent "is the only ethnic cuisine in the world insanely based entirely on one spice." He also indicated that Indian food could taste "like something that could knock a vulture off a meat wagon."
Meena Harris, niece of VP Kamala Harris wrote, "Apropos of absolutely nothing name your ONE favorite Indian spice. I’ll go first: asafoetida."
Apropos of absolutely nothing name your ONE favorite Indian spice. I’ll go first: asafoetida.
— Meena Harris (@meena) August 23, 2021
You don’t like a cuisine? Fine. But it’s so weird to feel defiantly proud of not liking a cuisine. You can quietly not like something too
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 23, 2021
What in the white nonsense™️ is this? pic.twitter.com/ciPed2v5EK
— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 23, 2021
She added, "My problem is in this attempt at a comedic piece he’s actually just regurgitating old colonizer tropes, gleefully reducing the culture and country of 1.3 billion people to a (frankly) weak punchline- and that the @washingtonpost published it.
