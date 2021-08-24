Meena Harris, Mindy Kaling & Padma Lakshmi lash out at a post that said Indian cuisine consists of ONE spice

South Asain celebrities such as Meena Harris, Mindy Kaling and Padma Lakshmi took offense when Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Gene Weingarten made some remarks on Indian food in a recent post published by an international daily. The post talked about some of the food that the author does not like and included bay seasoning, vinegar, hazelnut and …’Indian food’.

In his post titled 'You can’t make me eat these foods,' Gene says that the Indian subcontinent "is the only ethnic cuisine in the world insanely based entirely on one spice." He also indicated that Indian food could taste "like something that could knock a vulture off a meat wagon."

Meena Harris, niece of VP Kamala Harris wrote, "Apropos of absolutely nothing name your ONE favorite Indian spice. I’ll go first: asafoetida."

Hollywood producer of Indian origin, Mindy Kaling, was the first to reply to Meena saying, "I love fenugreek! There are so many spices in this wonderful cuisine!" Mindy tweeted, “You don’t like a cuisine? Fine. But it’s so weird to feel defiantly proud of not liking a cuisine. You can quietly not like something too.”

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi took to her social media handle to share her displeasure. she wrote, "There is truly no need for something like this to be published in 2021 (or ever). It’s racist and lazy at best. My issue is not this person’s performative contrarianism (although it is tedious) or that he didn’t enjoy the Indian cuisines he’s tasted."

She added, "My problem is in this attempt at a comedic piece he’s actually just regurgitating old colonizer tropes, gleefully reducing the culture and country of 1.3 billion people to a (frankly) weak punchline- and that the @washingtonpost published it.

