Meet The Press Host Kristen Welker Expecting 2nd Child With Husband John Hughes; Announces Pregnancy Via Surrogacy

Kristen Welker is all set to welcome baby number 2 via surrogacy!

The Meet The Press host, who has advocated for infertility awareness, announced the happy news while chatting with People’s Magazine. Welker and her husband, John Hughes, welcomed their daughter Margot Lane via a surrogate in June 2021.

Kristen Welker is awaiting the birth of her second baby

Welker, who created history by being the first Black journalist to host NBC's Meet the Press last year, spoke about expanding her family. "This is an extraordinary moment — there’s no doubt about that," she told the outlet.

She also revealed the moment she explained the new addition to the family to her daughter. She and her husband were “nervous” about it, so they created a book to break the news in words she would understand.

"The book explained that she was going to be a big sister [but] it took a couple of weeks to get through … but now, she has just been so excited, and we are thrilled about that," Welker said.

She revealed that her daughter is going about telling her classmates that "mom and dad are getting her a baby brother for her birthday," and has already named her baby brother "Lolo."

Welker opens up about her fertility struggles

The journalist is always on the road to spreading awareness of infertility, which she had a hard time coming to terms with. In 2021, she wrote a letter that was published by Today where she opened up about her struggles after much contemplation.

As someone who expected a negative reaction, she was overwhelmed by the messages of support. "It brought me to tears. I can't tell you how many people reached out to say, ‘I am struggling with infertility,” she told People.

Welker took the huge leap of faith to pursue surrogacy for her first baby, which turned out to be a fruitful experience. She had doubts about her bond with her daughter before she was born, but they’ve been inseparable since she arrived.

“We are two peas in a pod. We bonded immediately. She looked up at me, I looked down at her and told her that I love her more than the entire world and all of the fears I had immediately disappeared," she told the outlet.