Meg 2 The Trench Box Office: Overseas market carries the Jason Statham film; decent numbers from domestic

Meg: The Trench is here, and it's time to see if it can catch up to its first installment's numbers. Warner Bros.' "Meg 2: The Trench" is continuing to surpass predictions and is delving into the depths of the international box office, while lagging behind big releases on home turf. Here's everything you need to know.

Meg: The Trench rules international turf

After two weekends in cinemas, the movie starring Jason Statham has amassed a domestic box office collection of $54.1 million. This outcome is as anticipated, considering the ongoing popularity of Warner Bros. Barbie and Universal's Oppenheimer, both of which are still in the lead at the American box office. The second installment of Meg secured the 4th position at the U.S. box office this weekend, trailing behind Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Ninja Mayhem. Yet, the film is experiencing better success internationally, with a significant contribution from China, propelling its global earnings. In India, the movie has done decently with a respectable total of ₹16.6 Cr, which to be noted, is more than the original did in the country.

The movie has amassed a global sum of $202 million, out of which $69 million originates from Chinese cinemas. The overseas triumph of The Trench was so massive that its international total surpassed $150 million prior to its second weekend in theaters. The movie's achievements in China are not unexpected, given it was co-produced by China and America. They capitalized on this by launching an extensive marketing campaign in the region, it gained even more hype when it premiered at the Shanghai International Film Festival. The movie also boasts a noteworthy Chinese ensemble cast, including Wu Jing, Shuya Sophia Cai, and others, alongside the lead actor, Statham.

Meg 2: The Trech's future box-office prospects

While the $256 million figure is no joke, it's still just half of what its predecessor, The Meg, raked in during its 2018 theatrical run, amassing a whopping $530 million. Though considering that the Jason Statham starrer is still in its second weekend of cinematic release, it's poised to enjoy at least another month of widespread global release, which should keep the revenue flowing.

About Meg 2: The Trench

A research team embarks on a deep-sea exploration. However, their mission takes a disastrous turn as a malicious mining operation jeopardizes their journey, thrusting them into a perilous fight for survival when faced with ancient sharks.

