Meg 2 The Trench director Ben Wheatley on devising terrifying acts of sharks; reveals it started with a pencil

Meg 2: The Trench starring Jason Statham is all set to hit the theaters next week. The creators of the movie promise the sequel to be bigger and better than the original. With the trailer hinting at more than one Meg aka the ancient shark in the ocean, our heroes have their work cut out for them, but from the looks of it, the task is not going to be a cakewalk by a mile. Here's what Ben Wheatley had to say about the process of creating the mega monsters.

Ben Wheatley discusses the process of creating the Megs

Wheatly explained the inner working of creating the main characters of the story; i.e. the sharks. He said, "All the action with the sharks started with a pencil, me just sitting down and drawing, and thinking about what would be really fun to see."

The director revealed that he would draw the Megs, and his next step was to go to his "storyboard artist, Jake Lunt Davies, and together work out what the sequence was going to be." He added, "From there to the computer animators, who’d rough a version, then we’d cut that into the film, and then we’d go and shoot it."

Ben shared that although the work would only start there, many more complex steps would follow to get the mechanics of the sea monsters right. The 51-year-old admitted that once they were able to take it all to the post-productions, they were left flabbergasted. He said, "We were like, ‘Oh. My. God!"

What is the story of The Meg: The Trench?

While The Meg centered on Statham's character, Jonas Taylor, fighting a massive megalodon, the sequel aims for even grander and more extravagant action by introducing multiple megalodons (Megs) to the story.

The official synopsis for the movie reads, "Jonas Taylor leads a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. But our heroes' voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival."

Meanwhile, the sequel will be out in theaters on August 6. The film stars Jason Statham, Cliff Curtis, Sophia Cai, and Page Kennedy.

