Meg 2 The Trench: How to stream Jason Statham starrer online? Release date, time, OTT details and more

Meg is back with the second part of an improbable franchise that took the world by storm in 2018 and literally blew money out of the water. In the first installment, Jason Statham plays Jonas Taylor, an arrogant, action-packed deep-sea rescue hero who doesn’t understand or appreciate the concept of fear. In Meg 2 The Trench, we go back to the depths of the ocean, where creatures that were once thought to be extinct appear to have resurfaced.

Meanwhile, if you want to watch Jason Statham’s The Meg 2 movie in the comfort of your own home, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the ways you can download or watch Meg 2: the Trench streaming for free online

How to watch Meg 2 The Trench online?

Meg 2: The Trench was scheduled to release in theatres on August 4. Due to the theatrical release of the movie, it won't be available on streaming services right away. This is a logical decision as it would be interesting to watch the big creature on the largest possible screen.

For now the only way to see Meg 2 is to go to the movies as it releases in theatres worldwide, on Friday (Aug 4). If you're looking for a local website where you can stream the movie for free, you can check out Fandango.

Watch Meg 2 The Trench online for free

If not, you will have to wait until it is available for rental or purchase online on digital streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, YouTube, Apple or HBO Max.

What is Meg 2 The Trench about?

The story of Meg 2 starts a few years after the events of The Meg. A group of dive team members are exploring the depths of the ocean when they come under attack from not only one but many Megs. Like so many other plots and messages in this movie, director Ben Wheatley leaves the ending hanging. The message of protecting the environment and natural resources sounds good until the explorers start blowing stuff up and shooting things underwater, or until the luxury holidaymakers have to be saved from an impending Meg attack.

Meanwhile, if you’re hoping for Jaws-level tension, or Jurassic Park-level dread of a dinosaur charge, then you’re out of luck. Those who’ve seen The Meg will know the tone of these movies. Wheatley does not include a single jump scare, and the only moment of tension is watching a group of stranded explorers make their way on foot across the bottom of the ocean, battling various primordial critters and marine life. Things take a turn for the worse when the Meg and a huge octopus break out of the trench, swimming to the surface and attack the idyllic holidaymakers.

