Meg 2 The Trench Trailer: Jason Statham is back to face GIANT sharks in the Sci-fi adventure

The trailer of Meg 2: The Trench is finally here! And, the trailer of the upcoming sequel of Hollywood actor Jason Statham’s sci-fi film The Meg looks intriguing. It seems like a promising watch. Jason Statham took to Instagram on Tuesday to unveil the trailer of its forthcoming movie ‘Meg 2 The Trench’. While sharing the trailer on Instagram, he wrote, “#Meg2 in theaters August 4.” Directed by Ben Wheatley, the movie is inspired by the 1999 book The Trench by Steve Alten.

A glance at ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ trailer

In the official trailer, Jason Statham faces not only two but three giant sharks. The first movie showed a submersible carrying a group of scientists, who were attacked by the Megalodon, a huge shark species that was once thought to be extinct. In the upcoming movie’s trailer, the first scene shows how vicious dinosaurs were, preying even on crocodiles until the sharks come. Later in the trailer, Jason is battling three sharks at a tourist attraction before things become worse following their underwater adventure. The 2-minute 51 seconds video shows that the film has everything that you would expect from a sci-fi adventure.

When is ‘Meg 2 The Trench’ set to release?

The movie ‘Meg 2 The Trench’ is slated to premiere on August 4 and fans are at the edge of their seats as they wait for it.

‘Meg 2 The Trench’ cast

Jason Statham is playing the lead role in the upcoming sequel. Apart from Statham, the film also stars Sienna Guillory, Cliff Curtis, Shuya Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Skyler Samuels, and Sergio Peris-Mencheta. According to reports, Li Bingbing, who was featured in "The Meg" with Statham, won't be making an appearance.

Fans' reaction on the trailer:

Fans appear to have enjoyed the trailer. One fan commented, “Fast and Furious, the way of the water... But I'll watch anything that has Jason Statham starring in.” Another fan wrote, “THIS IS GUNNA BE AWESOME.” A third fan wrote, “That had to be a good paycheck.” A fourth user wrote, “Jurassic World VS MEG.”

