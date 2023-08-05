Meg 2 The Trench: Will Jonas Taylor manage to save the day? Ending EXPLAINED

Jason Statham is set to make an impact in theaters with Meg 2: The Trench, a sequel that is greater than the original. Statham must battle a troop of human mercenaries led by the deceitful Montes (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) in his second journey to the trench where prehistoric megalodon sharks roam free. Furthermore, Meg 2 indicates that there are moles inside the Mana One marine research facility, calling into question the superb work done by its scientists. Finally, in the six years between The Meg and Meg 2, Mana One's technology had advanced so much that both heroes and villains had fancy new toys to play with.

In fact, it's fine if you feel overwhelmed by the time the credits roll, especially after that frantic third-act conflict involving all of the film's primary characters, human and otherwise. That's why we've put together a simple guide that breaks down the main events of Meg 2: The Trench and explains what happens at the movie's magnificent conclusion.

What happens in Meg 2 The Trench ending?

Jonas' most recent adventure took an unexpected turn after their submersible mission was greatly influenced by the prehistoric monsters. Even after surviving a slew of difficulties, including dealing with a mole in their midst.

When Montes blows up the trench to bury Mana One’s scientists in the rubble, he mistakenly causes a temporary hole in the thermocline, allowing the prehistoric creatures to escape. When Jonas and the other survivors reach the surface, they are confronted by Montes' mercenaries, three megalodons, a large octopus, and a battalion of amphibian mini-Megs with sharp teeth.

Meanwhile, Jonas and the others contend with three megalodons and a slew of other deep-sea animals. While Jonas didn't have an easy day at work, he did save the day by killing the mega sharks. He may be seen laughing about what happened with Jiuming, Meiying, and the rest of the squad just before the credits start rolling, joking that the girl was still grounded. The final clash between all groups takes place on the aptly named Fun Island.

How did Jonas Taylor kill Megalodon in Meg 2: The Trench?

Jonas killed the megalodon by piercing it with a massive harpoon. Statham's character had to dig deep to survive this time, as he battled three megalodons at the same time. The first two were no problem for Jonas, whom he killed with a jet-ski-explosive-spear combo. The third, on the other hand, was the apex predator and required more craft to be killed. The final battle is lengthy and includes a big octopus at one point, but it concludes with Jonas courageously destroying the megalodon while standing on a rock with his giant harpoon in hand.

Meg 2: The Trench is a 2023 science fiction action film directed by Ben Wheatley from a screenplay written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris. It's based on Steve Alten's 1999 novel, The Trench, a sequel to The Meg (2018)

Meanwhile, the movie made its international premiere on June 9, 2023, at the Shanghai International Film Festival and was released in the United States by Warner Bros. Pictures on August 4, 2023.

