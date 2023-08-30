Meg Ryan makes a comeback after 8 years for new rom-com What Happens Later; Here's why she left acting

Meg Ryan, the iconic '90s actress known for her roles in beloved rom-com like You've Got Mail and Sleepless in Seattle, is finally making her much-awaited return after an eight-year absence. In her upcoming movie What Happens Later, co-starring David Duchovny, Ryan not only stars but also takes on the roles of co-writer and director.

ALSO READ: Why did Tom Hanks turn down Harry's role in When Harry met Sally? Actor's wife REVEALS

Meg Ryan rom-com queen's resurgence

After a prolific career in the '90s, Meg Ryan is coming back to the big screen in the romantic comedy What Happens Later. In the film, she plays the character Willa, who finds herself stranded at an airport with a former lover, portrayed by David Duchovny. Ryan promises a fresh take on the rom-com genre, teasing that the movie explores the complexities of relationships among older individuals while maintaining its romantic and sexy essence.

Ryan's disappearance from Hollywood

Despite her success in both rom-com and dramatic roles, Meg Ryan disappeared from Hollywood over a decade ago. In a candid conversation, Ryan revealed that she never initially aspired to be an actress. Her introspective journey led her to question her identity in relation to the world and people around her. The pressure of fame and the challenge of maintaining an authentic self-image in the spotlight became overwhelming, causing her to reevaluate her career path.

ALSO READ: Tom Hanks: 11 Brilliant roles that are a must-watch

Burning out and seeking authenticity

In a revealing interview with New York Magazine, Ryan explained her absence as a result of burnout and a desire for authenticity. She felt that her roles as diverse characters were causing her to exhaust life experiences at an unsustainable rate. Ryan's pursuit of understanding herself and the world around her led her to step back from acting. She described feeling isolated both by her fame and the Hollywood environment, comparing it to being inside a soundproof car where you lose connection with the world outside.

Meanwhile, stepping away from Hollywood allowed Meg Ryan to focus on what truly mattered to her: her family. During her hiatus, she prioritized her two children and relished the joys of motherhood. Ryan's happiness became centered on her children's well-being, emphasizing the importance of providing for them and being present in their lives. Her off-and-on relationship with John Mellencamp also played a role in her shifting priorities.

ALSO READ: 15 Best shark movies of all time: From Jaws to The Shallows