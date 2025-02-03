Megan 2.0 Teaser Drops Hint at Another Round of Absolute Mayhem; See Here

If you loved what you saw in the first installment of Megan, Universal Pictures recently dropped a reason to have you filled with joy. The science fiction horror outing that focuses on a strange doll with killer instincts is back again to slay.

A teaser for Megan 2.0 has now grabbed the attention it needs as the fanatics hope for more brutal action.

While not much has been revealed in the recently released footage, the almost a minute-long clip shows Megan, the viral artificial-intelligent doll, flaunting some dance moves. She grooves to music that happens to be a mixture of electric guitar playing an intriguing riff along with elements of techno. The audience is given a fresh look at the old psychotic Megan.

Having an all-black background with purple color beam light, Megan is seen throwing some sexy moves and as the music stops, her face is visible. Wearing a school dress and having deep eyes, she asks the viewers, “Missed Me?”

A grand logo of Megan 2.0 is then unveiled, following which we see the robot doing a cartwheel. As seen in the teaser, the movie will be released on June 27, 2025.