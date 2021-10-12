Megan Fox admits having 'lot of deep insecurities' as she OPENS UP on body dysmorphia

Megan Fox admits she isn't as secure in her body as people may believe. In a recent joint interview with lover Machine Gun Kelly for British GQ, as per PEOPLE, the actress, 35, confessed that she suffers from body dysmorphia. "Yeah, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities," she remarked.

"We may look at somebody and think, 'That person's so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.' They most likely don't feel that way about themselves," she said. According to PEOPLE, body dysmorphia is a mental health condition in which a person can't stop worrying about a perceived fault or imperfection in their look. Anxiety and discomfort may result from the condition, making it difficult to function in social settings and everyday life.

However, Fox did not elaborate on how body dysmorphic disorder affects her, but she has previously addressed other mental health problems, claiming she almost hit a "breaking point" following the 2009 release of Jennifer's Body because she was constantly sexualized in films and media. "It wasn't just that movie, it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with," Fox said at the time, via PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, Fox also spoke to British GQ about her instant connection with MGK after meeting on the set of their newly released film Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. "The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, 'I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,'" she said, adding that she "wasn't expecting it'd be like, 'God, you are my soulmate,' instantly."

