Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are ‘doing so much better’ after split rumors; Details here

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged in January 2022 and became one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. But this year in February, the couple seemed to have hit a rough patch. It was speculated that they have split. Fans accused Machine Gun Kelly of cheating on Megan Fox with guitarist Sophie Llyod. However, these rumors were squashed by Fox herself as she asked people to stop making speculations about her relationship. In the last few weeks, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were spotted on a couple of outings which gave fans hope that they might get back together.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship

Entertainment Tonight has reported that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox continue to work on their relationship amid split rumors. The duo is reportedly seeking therapy to make their relationship and engagement work after all the drama. The report stated that with all these changes their relationship is doing much better now.

A source told the portal, “There was obviously quite a bit of drama between them for a second, but they have been working on having very healthy and fluid communication. They have also been seeking therapy, which has helped save their relationship.” Currently, the duo is focusing on communicating with each other to improve their relationship with honesty and trust.

The report also mentioned that Machine Gun Kelly has been making huge efforts to ensure that Megan Fox is happy and ensure that their relationship is going in the right direction. Both their engagement and relationship is ‘work in progress’.

According to the source, both Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are sure that they will stay together forever. The pair is working towards a happy and passionate relationship where they both are committed to each other.

Meanwhile, a week ago, MGK and Megan Fox were also spotted enjoying a chic date in London as they focused on their relationship.

