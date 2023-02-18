Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Not Giving Up On Each Other'; Get the DEETS inside
Amid break-up rumors, ‘The Transformer’ actress and her boyfriend want things to work out; the duo may seek professional help.
Megan Fox is one of Hollywood's most popular actresses who is well-known for a number of blockbuster movies and has always managed to be in the spotlight because of her career and personal life. Megan Fox continues to be in the headlines for her relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. Although, this time, there are social media rounds that the duo might have broken up.
Lately, Meghan Fox broke the internet when she deleted her Instagram account after removing her photos with MGK. As per recent reports, Fox is still upset but she is not giving up on her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and the latter is also on the same page. The power couple hasn’t separated and is working on their issues. In fact, they are seeking expert assistance because they want events to turn out well.
Details of Megan and MGK’s dramatic fight
The news sparked fire when the couple, who got engaged last year, prompted breakup rumors after having a huge argument in Arizona during the Super Bowl. Megan Fox allegedly didn’t attend the Super Bowl Party, where the singer performed on Feb 11 and flew home ahead of her fiance.
Later, the 36-year-old actress shared a mysterious post on Instagram from Beyonce’s lyrics – "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath". Fox deleted all of her images and videos with Kelly before canceling her account, including a post in which they made their engagement public. She also started following Eminem, the "Bloody Valentine" singer who has had a public feud for years.
When did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly start dating?
Megan Fox began her relationship with actor and musician MGK after separating from her husband, Brian Austin Green. The duo met three years ago and started dating officially in 2020 after the shooting of Midnight in the Switchgrass. After gushing over each other, in January 2022, Megan and MGK announced their engagement. Machine Gun Kelly shared an Instagram post of their proposal in front of the banyan tree.
