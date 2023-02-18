Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Not Giving Up On Each Other'; Get the DEETS inside

Megan Fox is one of Hollywood's most popular actresses who is well-known for a number of blockbuster movies and has always managed to be in the spotlight because of her career and personal life. Megan Fox continues to be in the headlines for her relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. Although, this time, there are social media rounds that the duo might have broken up.

Lately, Meghan Fox broke the internet when she deleted her Instagram account after removing her photos with MGK. As per recent reports, Fox is still upset but she is not giving up on her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and the latter is also on the same page. The power couple hasn’t separated and is working on their issues. In fact, they are seeking expert assistance because they want events to turn out well.