Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly celebrate 1 year of their relationship; Rapper marks with a sweet tweet

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are celebrating an important relationship milestone! The couple who recently raised the heat on the BBMAs red carpet with their PDA are also celebrating one year of their relationship. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began dating shortly after the actress announced her split from husband Brian Austin Green. Since MGK and Megan Fox began dating, the duo have been inseparable.

The 31-year-old musician on Wednesday took to Twitter to mark a special day in his relationship with the 35-year-old actress. He tweeted, "she said ‘i love you’ one year ago today (sic)." MGK's tweet was a sweet ode to Megan and delighted fans. One such fanr replied saying, "Awww you two are the cutest IDFC what they say I’m happy you found love a year again! You deserve all the happiness Kells! much love to you hun."

Check out MGK's tweet:

she said ‘i love you’ one year ago today — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) May 26, 2021

The rapper made headlines back in February when he revealed that he wears Megan Fox‘s blood in a necklace. Earlier this month, he revealed to Elle DeGeneres, why he prefers to wear the necklace. "Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie. This was really new in our relationship. I didn’t have a passport either. So, she was going out to Bulgaria so I was kind of freaking out, like, ‘You’re gonna leave and I can’t even come see you.’ Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever. She gave me her DNA."

