Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoy romantic 'cozy' evening at L.A. restaurant

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, the dynamic Hollywood duo, were recently spotted enjoying a romantic evening together at a renowned Japanese restaurant in West Hollywood, California. The engaged couple, whose relationship has been under the spotlight, seemed to relish their low-key date night, sending fans into a frenzy. Here's a closer look at their intimate rendezvous at Koi Restaurant, a celebrity-favorite hotspot.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's cozy date night

On a midweek evening, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were seen savoring an intimate dinner at Koi Restaurant, nestled in the vibrant neighborhood of West Hollywood. An eyewitness at the restaurant described the engaged couple as "very cozy," affirming that they were deeply engrossed in each other's company, creating an atmosphere of genuine warmth and affection.

"They were very cozy with each other, and seemed to enjoy a chill night out," the source told PEOPLE, encapsulating the romantic essence of the evening.

Koi Restaurant is no stranger to hosting celebrities, with additional locations in New York and Las Vegas. This upscale eatery is celebrated for its exquisite Japanese cuisine, featuring delectable dishes like salmon carpaccio and signature sushi rolls. It's a go-to destination for A-listers looking to relish both the culinary delights and the elegant ambiance.

Megan Fox's love story thrives

Megan Fox, renowned for her signature brunette tresses, made headlines earlier this month when she unveiled her stunning short, fiery red hair during an outing in New York City with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly. Despite speculation of a breakup in February 2023, sources confirmed in May that the couple was diligently working on strengthening their relationship.

Their love story began in March 2020 while filming 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' in Puerto Rico. The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted the project but brought the co-stars closer together. In May 2020, Megan Fox made a memorable appearance in Machine Gun Kelly's music video for 'Bloody Valentine,' signaling the start of their romantic journey.

The couple was frequently spotted enjoying quality time together at Megan's house, igniting rumors of their budding romance. This ultimately led to the confirmation of Megan Fox's separation from her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, following a decade-long marriage.

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox during a vacation in Puerto Rico, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. Their journey together is a testament to the power of love and resilience in the face of challenges.

Megan Fox's family

Megan Fox shares three sons with her former husband, Brian Austin Green, named Journey River, Bodhi Ransom, and Noah Shannon. In contrast, Machine Gun Kelly has a 14-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship with Emma Cannon. Despite their blended family dynamics, the couple appears committed to nurturing their love and embracing their unique family bonds.

