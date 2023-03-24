Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on a break but are 'still texting each other': report

As per reports, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have decided to take a "break" and put their wedding plans on hold. The couple has been on the rocks in the last couple of months and are still not in a good place. The pair, who began their whirwhind romance in 2020 and got engaged in January 2022, reportedly had a huge fight before the Super Bowl 2023. Since then, the couple’s relationship is at a standstill and they may certainly need to make it work. As per reports, the duo is reportedly using texts to communicate with each other.

What happened between Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly?

The “Transformers” star first sparked rumors of a potential breakup in February when she shared a cryptic quote on Instagram and deleted all the photos of herself with Machine Gun Kelly in them. She also unfollowed him from her social media account later. The 32-year-old punk musician was accused of cheating on Fox with guitarist Sophie Lloyd, but Fox promptly put an end to the claims by praising her on Instagram. Later, it has been reported that Fox discovered some inappropriate text on Machine Gun Kelly’s phone which led her to assume he had an affair.

About Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is an American actress who made her debut with the film “Holiday in the Sun”. The actress rose to fame for her role as Mikaela Banes in the blockbuster movie “Transformers”. She has also appeared in the horror comedy ‘Jennifer’s Body’ and the action movie ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’. She has won several accolades throughout her career including four Teen Choice Awards and two Scream Awards. Machine Gun Kelly, on the other hand, is an American rapper who is best known for his genre of alternative rock with hip hop. He has given some amazing songs, including General Admission, Wild Boy, Bloom, and Hotel Diablo.

