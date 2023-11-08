Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: Relationship timeline

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been known for their intense and passionate love story. From breaking up, patching up, and going on a break, here is a timeline that delves into their journey.

March 2020: They meet

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly cross paths while filming the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico.

May 2020: Getting closer to each other in California

Throughout May, the couple is frequently spotted together, sparking rumors of their budding romance. They spend quality time at Megan's house when her children are with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

May 2020: They fuel dating rumors

The two are seen out together multiple times in May, fueling dating rumors. MGK reportedly spends time at Megan's house, and they seem to be having a great time together.

May 20, 2020: Fox stars in MGK’s music video

Megan Fox stars in Machine Gun Kelly's music video for Bloody Valentine, featuring intimate scenes.

June 2020: MGK praises Fox’s feet

MGK talks about Megan Fox's feet, referring to them as "the most beautiful feet that exist."

July 22, 2020: Their first joint interview

Appearing on a podcast episode, Megan Fox discusses her immediate connection with MGK while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass and describes their relationship as a "twin flame" connection.

August 17, 2022: They dispel recent breakup rumors

The couple puts breakup rumors to rest as they enjoy a lunch date in Brentwood, California, publicly displaying their affection.

February 13, 2023: They are reportedly working on their relationship

Reports suggest that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are working on their relationship, despite certain challenges.

February 19, 2023: Fox shuts down cheating rumors

Megan Fox addresses and denies cheating rumors in a statement on Instagram, clarifying the nature of their relationship. This follows a period of speculation about their status.

February 28, 2023: They delve into doing an intense couples therapy

The couple engages in couples therapy, taking steps to work through their issues and reconcile their differences. Both are committed to making their relationship work.

March 15, 2023: Things are looking difficult

Reports suggest that their reconciliation might not be straightforward. Their relationship status remains uncertain, with challenges to overcome.

March 22, 2023: They are officially "on a break"

Officially, the couple is "on a break," but they remain in contact, navigating the complexities of their relationship.

March 26, 2023: Fox Is reportedly "having a hard time trusting" MGK

Megan Fox experiences challenges in trusting Machine Gun Kelly, and the relationship remains uncertain. Their connection is marked by ups and downs.

April 4, 2023: They’re seen on a Hawaiian getaway

The couple is spotted vacationing together in Hawaii, potentially signaling progress in their efforts to repair their relationship.

April 6, 2023: MGK is “going out of his way” to win back Fox

Reports suggest that MGK is making a concerted effort to win back Megan Fox and ensure she feels happy, loved, and secure in their relationship.

April 8, 2023: They’re spotted holding hands in Hawaii

Photographs of Megan Fox and MGK holding hands during a Hawaiian getaway indicate progress in repairing their relationship.

May 19, 2023: MGK and Fox are “slowly” reconciling

Reports suggest that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are making gradual progress in reconciling, although challenges persist in their relationship.

May 30, 2023: Megan and MGK attend an event together in London

The couple is spotted attending an event in London, a sign that they may be taking steps to repair their relationship.

July 16, 2023: MGK leaves a comment on Megan’s Bikini pics

MGK openly expresses his admiration for Megan Fox on social media by leaving a flirtatious comment on her Instagram post.

August 4, 2023: Fox and MGK are “fully back together”

An insider confirms that the couple has fully reconciled, focusing on their future plans, engagement, and wedding preparations. Their relationship appears to be back on track.

August 8, 2023: MGK supports Fox’s new book announcement

Megan Fox announces the release of her book of poems, and MGK offers his support, expressing his pride for her creative endeavor.

