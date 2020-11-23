Megan Fox & BF Machine Gun Kelly mark their 1st joint red carpet appearance at 2020 American Music Awards

Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly recently made their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards. Megan even introduced the rapper before his performance. Scroll down to see what she said.

Megan Fox just made her official red carpet debut with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly! The two stepped out for the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Although Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have been spotted out in Los Angeles together, this is their first official red carpet event together.

Later on in the night, Megan also supported her man! The 34-year-old actress took to the stage at the 2020 American Music Awards to introduce boyfriend‘s performance. “Once in a lifetime, magic can happen. But this next performer, we’ve all been under his spell since his debut in 2012,” Megan said before the 30-year-old rapper took the stage.

Watch her introduction below:

We love to see it. Megan Fox introduces @machinegunkelly's #AMAs performance! pic.twitter.com/PsAIAgdi7J

— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

For the unversed, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly fell fast and hard for each other on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. Though the serial killer thriller was put on hold one week into shooting due to the pandemic, the costars began spending time together in Los Angeles. Fox's outings with the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, paired with confirmation that she and her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green, had separated led fans to wonder if she was dating the Bad Things singer. And when Kelly dropped the Bloody Valentine music video, in which Fox plays a dominatrix, people speculated that their romance carried over off of the screen. They've since confirmed their relationship, given joint interviews together and even offered some details into their immediate connection.

