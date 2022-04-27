Megan Fox calls Kourtney & Travis 'magnetic'; Dishes on her and Machine Gun Kelly's double dates with them

If there are two couples in Hollywood whom you think are going on double dates often, we bet it's Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker along with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Although you will be surprised to know that the two couples in fact don't spend as much time together as revealed by Megan Fox in her recent interview with Glamour. Ever since the two couples created some iconic PDA moments on the red carpet, fans have believed them to be a close foursome.

While speaking to Glamour magazine, Fox revealed how Kourtney and Travis are stuck to each other and even referred to them as "magnetic." Revealing why MGK and her don't hang out with them a lot, she said, "Nobody’s really interacting with them [Kourtney and Travis] too much, because they’re just stuck. They’re stuck together like this (gesturing a magnetic attraction). We’ve been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that. But we’re not going on picnics or road trips."

Fox and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker are both parents to children from their past relationships and hence while speaking about why the couple doesn't end up going out on too many double dates with Kardashian and Barker, she added, "We don’t have a lot of double dates. I mean, between all of us, there’s 900 kids!"

Megan Fox shares three kids with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green and MGK is a father to Cassie Baker. As for Kourtney and Travis, while Kardashian has three kids she shares with ex Scott Disick, Travis also is a father to two kids, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker from ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

