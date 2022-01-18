Megan Fox catches Machine Gun Kelly off guard as she snaps & posts pics from their romantic bath together

Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly recently showed off a glimpse of their much-needed downtime after their fairytale engagement. The newly-engaged Megan Fox shared a picture of the duo’s matching metallic gold pedicures as they enjoyed a romantic soak in a bathtub in a video via Instagram Story. In the clip, they propped their feet up against the edge of the tub, that was filled with rose petals and water. Fox and Kelly, 31, could be heard laughing as he asked: "What the f— is happening?"

Fox previously matched Kelly right after they got engaged, the manicure perfectly complemented her new diamond and emerald engagement ring, designed by Kelly himself.

If you didn't know, just last week, Fox announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing a video of Kelly getting down on one knee under a banyan tree in Puerto Rico. Alongside the sweet video, Fox wrote: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other's blood 1.11.22," Fox wrote.

