Megan Fox dating timeline : From David Gallagher to Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox, the renowned Hollywood actress, has been no stranger to the spotlight when it comes to her romantic relationships. Her journey through love and romance has been marked by various high-profile and impactful connections. But Megan's latest revelations in her Poetry about past relationships led us to rediscover her dating history before Machine Gun Kelly. Keep reading.

Ben Leahy

It all started with her high school sweetheart, Ben Leahy. Megan dated Ben for three years before beginning her Hollywood career. She fondly shared with Rolling Stone in 2005 that they began their relationship when she was just 15, and she would sneak out of her house to lie in the grass, gazing up at the stars with him. Ben was a tall and imposing figure with a perfect body, and their connection was intense. However, as Megan pursued her career and her life took her to Los Angeles, the strains of a long-distance relationship eventually led to their separation. Ben felt that Megan was drifting away as she became more absorbed in her quest for stardom.

David Gallagher

Following her rising career, Megan dated David Gallagher, known for his role in 7th Heaven. They shared a romance that lasted a year before going their separate ways.

Brian Austin Green

The most significant chapter in Megan's love life unfolded with Brian Austin Green. Their relationship had its share of complexity, with the couple initially meeting in 2004 while working on the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith. Although their relationship blossomed over the years, it was marked by engagement, separation, and reconciliation. Their engagement took place in 2006, but by 2009, they decided mutually to call it off. A year later, they married in Hawaii, which eventually led to the birth of three boys. The marriage was not without its challenges, and at one point, Megan filed for divorce in 2015, only to reconcile and withdraw the filing in 2019. However, in the following year, they separated once again, this time on more permanent terms. The legal finalization of their divorce took place in early 2022.

Shia LaBeouf

In the midst of these ups and downs with Brian Austin Green, Megan experienced another romantic connection during one of their breaks, this time with her Transformers co-star, Shia LaBeouf. Although Shia confirmed their relationship in 2011, Megan didn't address it publicly until several years later, when she openly acknowledged their romantic involvement. Their time together on and off the set of the Transformers franchise left a mark on both their lives.

Machine Gun Kelly

Megan's most recent romantic chapter began with musician Machine Gun Kelly. The spark between them ignited in early 2020 when they were cast together in Midnight in the Switchgrass. Their connection was immediate, and they officially started dating shortly after Megan's separation from Brian Austin Green. Megan described MGK as her "twin flame," emphasizing their deep connection. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards, and they've been a visible and affectionate pair at numerous high-profile events.

In January 2022, MGK proposed to Megan with a unique emerald and diamond engagement ring. Megan expressed her deep love for him, emphasizing their special connection. Their relationship, like any, had its share of challenges. In 2023, a brief period of tension led to Megan temporarily removing pictures of the couple from her Instagram account. However, they reconciled, working through the difficulties that arise in any romantic partnership. The couple remains engaged and continues to strengthen their bond.

Recently in November 2023, Megan Fox shared a deeply personal and emotional experience on Good Morning America. She revealed the pain of a miscarriage she and MGK had endured. This difficult journey has brought them even closer, underscoring the emotional rollercoaster that love can be.

