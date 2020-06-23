Megan Fox denies being mistreated by director Michael Bay after her old interview with Jimmy Kimmel goes viral

Megan Fox clarifies she was never mistreated by director Michael Bay during filming Bad Boys II after an old interview with Jimmy Kimmel resurfaces on the internet.

After an old interview of Megan Fox at Jimmy Kimmel Live wherein the actress revealed about being cast for a party scene in Bad Boys II, at the age of 15, resurfaced on the internet, Jimmy Kimmel and director Michael Bay were slammed by the fans. The actress disclosed that she was an extra in the film. She appeared wearing a bikini with stars and stripes and a red cowboy hat. In the video, Megan Fox is seen talking about how she was asked to dance under a waterfall in front of Michael Bay when she auditioned for Bad Boys II.

"I had just turned 15 and I was an extra in Bad Boys II. They were shooting this club scene and they brought me in and I was wearing a stars and stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and, like, six-inch heels. He approved it and they said, ‘Michael, she’s 15 so you can’t sit her at the bar and she can’t have a drink in her hand.’ So his solution to that problem was to then have me dancing underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet," Megan Fox explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live. On the other hand, Jimmy Kimmel's sarcastic reply and laughter over the same has not been taken well by the fans who are now bashing him and Michael Bay for normalising sexual behavior with young underage females.

While the fans have turned red with rage on seeing the old interview, Megan Fox has recently clarified that she was never mistreated or preyed upon by director Michael Bay. She describes being asked by Bay to dance in a bikini under a waterfall as an alternative to sitting at the bar or holding a drink due to her young age. "His solution to that problem was to then have me dancing underneath the waterfall getting soaking wet. At 15, I was in 10th grade. So that's sort of a microcosm of how Bay's mind works," Megan had said in her interview. However, now the actress has stated that she was never mistreated by Michael Bay.

"While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the events and cast in a sinister shadow that doesn't really, in my opinion, belong," Megan wrote on her Instagram handle. "I was around 15 or 16 years old when I was an extra in Bad Boys II. There are multiple interviews where I shared the anecdote of being chosen for the scene and the conversations that took place surrounding it," she wrote. She further clarified that she was 19 or 20 when auditioning for the film and not 15.

Megan disclosed the scenario and added, "I did 'work' (me pretending to know how to hold a wrench) on one of Michael's Ferraris during one of the audition scenes. It was at the Platinum Dunes studio parking lot, there were several other crew members and employees present and I was at no point undressed or anything similar." The actress also went on to add that "there are many names that deserve to be going viral in the cancel culture right now." However, she retorted that Michael Bay was not one of them. "When it comes to my direct experiences with Michael and Steven Spielberg for that manner, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner," Megan wrote.

Before Megan Fox's explanation, host Jimmy Kimmel too received backlash from the netizens for his sarcastic remarks. After Megan Fox told him about being made to dance under a waterfall as an alternative to holding a drink in her hand, Jimmy had a cheeky response. "I had just turned 15 and I was an extra in Bad Boys II. They were shooting this club scene and they brought me in and I was wearing a stars and stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and, like, six-inch heels. He approved it and they said, ‘Michael, she’s 15 so you can’t sit her at the bar and she can’t have a drink in her hand.’ So his solution to that problem was to then have me dancing underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet," she told Jimmy Kimmel and he replied saying, " Perfectly wholesome."

"At 15, I was in 10th grade. That’s kind of a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works," Megan added to which Jimmy Kimmel sarcastically replied, "Yeah, well that’s really a microcosm of how all our minds work. Some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts and pretend that they don’t exist." Jimmy Kimmel further presented a drawing of himself and the actress in bed to Megan Fox which is another reason fans are calling him out. The video of Megan Fox talking about Michael Bay on Kimmel has received over 6 million views and counting.

