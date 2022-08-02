Megan Fox drops sultry throwback snaps with Kourtney Kardashian; Asks 'Should we start an OnlyFans?'

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are one duo the internet certainly can't get enough of. Taking to Instagram, Fox recently dropped some sultry throwbacks of the duo from their SKIMS photoshoot and fans have been going gaga over them. Kourtney and Megan first left everyone impressed with their cool friendship after the duo cheered for their "future baby daddies" at the VMAs.

It has also been well known that given the close friendship and collaboration between Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, Kourtney and Megan have bonded amazingly well. Sharing the throwback photos of herself and Kourtney where the duo were raising temperatures with their stunning looks, Fox in the captions wrote, "Should we start an OnlyFans?"

The photos shared by Megan showcased Kourtney and her posing with their tongue out and in one of the photos, Kardashian was straddling Fox while she sat on a toilet. After Fox dropped the BTS snaps, Kourtney was quick to leave a comment on the same as she wrote, "We’re so cute."

Kourtney and Megan previously posed together for a racy SKIMS shoot in September 2021. Megan and Kourtney's love lives have been following the same path and the two couples also got engaged during the same time. While Kourtney and Travis went on to tie the knot soon after, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly who announced their engagement earlier this year though details of their wedding plans haven't been revealed as of yet. It has been reported that the couple want to host a dark but sexy wedding.

