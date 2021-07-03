Megan Fox gets candid about being perceived as ‘shallow succubus’; Describes Hollywood as ‘misogynistic hell’

Megan Fox recently opened up about her career, surviving in Hollywood and much more. Scroll down to see what she said.

Actress Megan Fox recently opened up on why she’s never been a part of comedy films in her career. Speaking to The Washington Post, the actress explained how she’s known for a lot of seductive roles but not so much for comedy: “I think there has been a pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus, if that makes any sense, for at least the first decade of my career,” the 35-year-old shared in a recent profile piece with The Washington Post.

However, that notion has “started to change more recently as people revisited my interviews, listened to me speak and started to see me in a different way.” It wasn’t the easiest thing for her either. “I was so lost and trying to understand, like, how am I supposed to feel value or find purpose in this horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time,” she mused. “Because I had already been speaking out against it and everyone, including other women, received me in a very negative way for doing it.”

Megan went on, revealing that she’s passed over for many of the comedy roles she’d love to play. “I was never really established as having been talented,” she says. But there was one role that might have changed people’s minds – Reagan on New Girl. “People were surprised that I was funny at all,” Megan added. “More than being overlooked for my ability to handle comedy sometimes, I’ve always been surprised by how easy it was for people to overlook that I’m relatively intelligent.” She continued, “I was like, how does that get so lost when there’s ridiculous amounts of material that can educate you otherwise?”

