Megan Fox gets candid about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly: We’re two halves of the same soul

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox just made their relationship public, by giving their first joint interview. The pair appeared on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett‘s podcast: Give Them Lala With Randall. The couple who met on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, recalled their first film together and how the relationship came about. Megan revealed that once she found out that Machine Gun Kelly would be her co-star, she knew “something was going to come from that.”

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,’” Megan said. “Yeah, because I knew — I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that,” she added. “So then, we met on set.”

Machine Gun Kelly said he would be “waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day… to catch one glimpse of eye contact. She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope.”

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” she added. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

