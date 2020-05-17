Megan Fox gets spotted with Machine Gun Kelly amidst separation rumours with husband Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox sparks separation rumours with husband Brian Austin Green after being spotted with Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox was recently spotted with rapper Machine Gun Kelly grabbing coffee and a meal in Los Angeles. As per TMZ, the two were seen leaving together from her place in Calabasas. A few days ago, fans speculated trouble in Megan Fox and her husband Brian Austin Green's paradise suspecting that the couple is on the verge of separating and her appearance with rapper Machine Gun Kelly has got the rumour mill churning once again.

Megan and Brian have been spotted without their engagement rings at recent outings. It is also believed that the couple is not staying together during the lockdown. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green exchanged wedding vows in 2010. The couple has been in an on-and-off relationship ever since they started dating in 2004 after meeting on the sets of Hope & Faith. Megan filed for divorce in 2015 after they had two children together. The couple got back in 2016 and Megan became pregnant for the third time.

Megan's ex Shia LaBeouf stated that she cheated on Brian with him while they're working together for 2011 film Transformers. Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are also co-stars. The two were shooting for Midnight In The Switchgrass before the coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

