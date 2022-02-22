Megan Fox has the BEST reaction on being called Machine Gun Kelly’s 'wife' at NBA All-Star Game

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were seen sitting courtside at the NBA All-Star Game, and they inevitably appeared on the jumbotron, where the sports announcer made a big deal about their presence. Only, he referred to Megan as Machine Gun Kelly's "wife," which a) she is not yet and b) she definitely noticed. The mistake comes only one month after the couple announced their engagement.

However, Megan adorably smiled after being named MGK's wife in the video, then covered her mouth behind her palm and laughed, as if to say, "I'm not your wife." Fox and Kelly first met in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, which fuelled relationship speculations. Brian Austin Green announced his separation from Fox after the Transformers actor was seen spending time with Kelly. The couple had been married for ten years. As per US Weekly, Fox's divorce from Green was completed shortly after their engagement.

For his part, the Dancing With the Stars veteran has moved on with Sharna Burgess. The couple, who have been dating since October 2020, just revealed that they are expecting their first child together. Meanwhile, Megan announced her engagement news on Instagram as she mused at the time, "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him."

Interestingly, Megan's ring is really two rings joined by magnets, one with an emerald cut into a teardrop and the other with a diamond. When the stones are put together, they create an "obscure heart," according to MGK, and the rings are "really thorns, so if she tries to take it off, it hurts."

ALSO READ:Machine Gun Kelly admits not expecting attention from social media after proposing to Megan Fox