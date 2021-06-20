Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian enjoy double date with Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker in California

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian recently enjoyed a double date with beaus Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker in California at a surprise concert.

Actress Megan Fox and reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian recently went on a double date with their respective partners! The 35-year-old Jennifer’s Body actress and the 42-year-old Poosh founder attended Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker‘s surprise rooftop concert on Venice Beach, California. The 4 stars were also accompanied by Kourtney‘s BFF Addison Rae.

While Travis and Kelly performed, Kourtney, Megan, the 20-year-old TikToker were spotted hanging out and taking pictures. Kourtney even posted a few from the day on her Instagram stories. MGK and Travis‘ performance was a total surprise for fans, as they just took to social media hours before they started performing.

If you missed it, just yesterday, there were reports via ET that suggested that Megan and Kelly are planning on getting engaged in the “near future.” “They want to get married and eventually have more kids,” said the insider. Both Fox and Kelly have children with previous partners: Kelly has a 11-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, while Fox has three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green: eight-year-old Noah, seven-year-old Bodhi, and four-year-old Journey.

As ET's source explained, “MGK would love to start a family with Megan someday, but right now doesn't seem to be the time in terms of scheduling. As far as engagement goes, it is likely that this will happen sooner than later and it has been a topic of conversation without question.” “Their schedules are starting to get super busy again, so they just want to make sure that the timing is right since it would be a big step for both them and their families,” the source added of the potential engagement.

