Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian watch martial arts on a double date with their beaus; See photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just went on a double date with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly! Scroll down to see what the celebrity foursome got upto on their date.
Mumbai Updated: March 29, 2021 04:42 pm
Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian watch martial arts on a double date with their beaus; See photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox just had a very chic double date! While the duo seems like an unlikely group of friends, they were bound to hang out eventually thanks to their pop star boyfriends. This past weekend, People reported that the two enjoyed went out with their respective boyfriends Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly as the four stepped out to watch mixed martial arts at UFC 260 in Las Vegas.

 

While the Poosh founder was seen cosying up to her boyfriend and longtime neighbour Travis Barker in the VIP section at the UFC Apex, just a few feet away from Fox, 34, and Kelly, 30, who met a year ago on the set of their upcoming crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. Barker and Kelly have collaborated on several occasions, most recently for the latter's fifth studio album Tickets to My Downfall, which also featured Fox on the interlude track "Banyan Tree."


If you missed it, Braker recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and raved about being in a relationship with Kardashian. "I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things," he said. "It just comes natural, it's like a maturity thing. And I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them instead of every day being with them, especially at the beginning of the relationship. I think missing someone is so important," he added. 

 

Credits :Getty Images, The Drew Barrymore Show, People

