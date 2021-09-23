Megan Fox & Kourtney's topless PIC for Kim Kardashian's new Skims campaign will make your jaw drop

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox are having their FIRST apple bite together – as in, simultaneously – and they're doing it for Kim Kardashian's new Skim collection. "Cotton has never looked this good," the official SKIMS Instagram hinted on September 22, when Megan and Kourtney posed in black cotton underwear with a red apple between their mouths.

Check out the post here:

The pictures are shot by Donna Trope, as per E! News. The campaign was announced on Instagram by SKIMS, who posted a picture of Fox and Kourtney holding an upside-down apple. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, the founder of SKIMS also took to Twitter to spread the news, along with a couple additional photos showing the sisters wearing similar cotton jersey and rib pieces (as well as matching green manicures) and clutching a bunch of flowers. However, Jennifer's Body star Megan shared her own favorite pics from the collection, writing, "Kourt, forever isn't long enough Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience." And in those pics, both Megan and Kourtney are topless.

Meanwhile, Fox and Kourtney's relationship has grown closer since they began dating their respective "future baby dads," Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker. The two couples are often seen together at concerts, dinners, red carpet events, and even sports stadium restrooms. Because MGK and Barker work on music together, the two ladies have remained close, even threatening their partners with time away from the studio.

Interestingly, as per E! News, Fox and Kourtney's collaboration follows a long list of prominent faces that have posed for SKIMS, including supermodel Kate Moss, Paris Hilton, and another Kourtney pal, Addison Rae. The brand has also gained international recognition as a result of the Tokyo Olympics this summer, when Kim was awarded the contract to outfit the USA Team's female athletes in loungewear, pajamas, and underwear during their off-duty time from participating.

ALSO READ:Kim Kardashian opens up on Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s relationship: They’ve grown so much together