  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Megan Fox leaves a CRYPTIC comment on ex Brian Austin Green's loved up post with girlfriend Sharna Burgess

Megan Fox left a comment saying she's "grateful" for her ex-husband's new GF Sharna Burgess and fans are not sure what to think about it.
15757 reads Mumbai
Megan Fox says she's 'grateful' for ex Brian Austin Green's girlfriend Megan Fox leaves a comment on ex-husband Brian Austin Green's post
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Megan Fox surprised fans after she dropped a rather strange comment on ex Brian Austin Green's latest post where he was seen making out with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess. While Fox too has moved on from Green and is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly, the actress' latest comment seemed to hint at being a sassy response to Brian's loved-up post praising Burgess. 

Green took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Sharna sharing a kiss during their Disneyland outing. Along with the photo, Brian shared a note where he gushed about his girlfriend saying, "It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with" along with a heart emoji. Green's post also received a response from Sharna who shared mutual feelings for him and wrote, "There’s no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you." 

After this mushy exchange, it was Megan's strange comment that caught fans attention. Leaving a comment on Green's post, Megan simply wrote, "Grateful for Sharna" along with a purple heart emoji. Several fans found Fox's reply a sarcastic response to Brian's caption about finding someone to share his life with.

Brian and Megan announced their divorce in 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage. After their split, Fox moved on to date MGK aka Colson Baker and Brian in December last year, confirmed his romance with Sharna. 

As for Megan's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, their whirlwind romance has been replete with PDA-filled outings. While opening up about their relationship, Fox recently stated in an interaction that she knew right away that he was her soulmate.

ALSO READ: Megan Fox gets candid about being perceived as ‘shallow succubus’; Describes Hollywood as ‘misogynistic hell’

Credits :Instagram, Getty Images

You may like these
Megan Fox recalls meeting ‘soulmate’ Machine Gun Kelly for the 1st time; Felt ‘magical’ connection from the go
Megan Fox gets candid about being perceived as ‘shallow succubus’; Describes Hollywood as ‘misogynistic hell’
Megan Fox’s Today Show appearance hijacked by her 3 adorable sons; Actress joked ‘it just is what it is’
PHOTOS: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox, Demi Lovato steal the show at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 red carpet
Megan Fox says ‘Hollwyood not adapted to women being moms’; Discussed pressure of losing weight post delivery
Megan Fox opens up on raising 3 sons: It's UFC Fight Night all day, everyday; Forks are weapons