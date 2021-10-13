Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly open up about their ‘darkest fairy tale’ romance

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently spoke to British Style GQ and opened up about the highs and lows of their relationship. Kelly, 31, and Fox, 35, who’ve been dating for over a year now, for the first time, opened up about the challenges they face as a couple. While chatting with the magazine, Kelly said, "It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other. It's ecstasy and agony for sure… I don't want people to think anything's perfect with us. I didn't say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason."

If you didn’t know, Fox and Kelly, met on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass and have been dating since May 2020.

When it came to Megan, the actress described Kelly as her "soulmate." She said: "[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that. I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect. The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, 'I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,' " she said, adding that she "wasn't expecting it'd be like, 'God, you are my soulmate,' instantly."

For the unversed, both Kelly and Fox have children from previous relationships. Fox is mom to three sons — Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Kelly has one child, daughter Casie, 13.

