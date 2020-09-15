Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Midnight in the Switchgrass shoot halted as crew experiences COVID outbreak

The film Midnight in the Switchgrass starring Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and Bruce Willis faces shutdown in filming again after two crew members from the film tested positive for COVID-19. Scroll down for details.

Audiences may have to wait longer than expected before seeing Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. The film, which brought the couple together, has been forced to shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the cast and crew.

According to TMZ reports, two people on set tested positive for the virus and were immediately quarantined as production was postponed. Midnight in the Switchgrass is based on a true story of a Texas serial killer and the FBI agents (played by Bruce Willis and Fox) and Texas Ranger (Emile Hirsch) tasked with taking him down. The film halted production after the start of the pandemic but resumed work in the Caribbean in July.

In case you didn’t know, Machine Gun Kelly and Fox met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and began dating not too long after. The two filmed a video for MGK’s single Bloody Valentine, which recently also won an MTV Video Music Award.

