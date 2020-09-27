Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly sing about getting tattoos of each other’s names in new song Banyan Tree

Machine Gun Kelly’s new song reveals that he and Megan Fox have gotten each other’s name tattooed on their bodies. See the song lyrics below

Megan Fox might have gotten a new tattoo with Machine Gun Kelly‘s nickname. The 34-year-old actress is featured on the 30-year-old singer’s new album on the track Banyan Tree, and she’s overheard speaking on the song. “It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That’s not possible,” Megan says. “You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me,” she adds. The ink has yet to be physically revealed.

In case you missed it, in July, Megan got candid about her relationship with the singer on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett‘s podcast: Give Them Lala With Randall. Megan revealed that once she found out that Machine Gun Kelly would be her co-star in their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, she knew “something was going to come from that.”

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,’” Megan said. “Yeah, because I knew — I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that,” she added. “

“So then, we met on set.” “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” she added. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

