Megan Fox missing from Machine Gun Kelly’s 33rd birthday celebrations, weeks after their romantic vacation

On Saturday, Machine Gun Kelly threw his 33rd birthday party which was filled with flamethrowers, cake featuring cat photos, a marijuana plant, and even a visit from the police helicopter attempting to shut the party.

Through multiple posts, Machine Gun Kelly shared the videos and photos of this wild event which seemingly held at his Los Angeles home. In one of the photos, Kelly was seen donning a birthday hat, underwear, and sash which read, ‘I AM 32+’ along with the emoji of a middle finger. His birthday pictures saw Kelly celebrating with friends and family including thirteen year old daughter – Casie.

However, fans were quick to notice that Kelly’s on-and-off fiancée Megan Fox was absent from these pictures. Here is everything to know.

Megan Fox missing from Machine Gun Kelly’s 33rd birthday

Megan Fox was noticeably absent from Machine Gun Kelly’s 33rd birthday celebrations and fans quickly pointed out the same. One follower asked, ‘Where’s Megan??’ while the other one quipped, ‘Uh oh where Megan?!’. Megan Fox's alleged absence from Kelly’s 33rd birthday celebration might be an indicator that their relationship is still on the rocky road.

In February, Fox unfollowed MGK from her Instagram account and deleted many of their photos together which sparked their break-up rumors. She also shared a cryptic quote from Beyoncé’s ‘Pray to Catch Me’.

Fans quickly accused MGK of having an affair with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd. These accusations were denied by both Lloyd and Megan Fox.

Earlier Page Six also reported that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are attending couples therapy via Zoom before making any permanent decision about their relationship. It was also reported that the pair was ‘on a break’ and had put a pause on their wedding plans. However, Fox and Kelly were spotted together on a romantic vacation in Hawaii earlier this month.

