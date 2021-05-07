  1. Home
Megan Fox opens up on raising 3 sons: It's UFC Fight Night all day, everyday; Forks are weapons

Speaking to Kelly Clarkson on her show, Megan Fox joked about how "forks are weapons" for her three sons. Read on to know more.
Megan Fox recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and the duo opened about parenting. Megan Fox, who is currently raising three sons, after her split from Brian Austin Green last year, got candid about what it's like at home with three energetic and growing sons. 

Speaking to Kelly, Megan joked about how "forks are weapons" for the boys. She said, "I don't know what it's like to have a girl." Since the trio are close in age, the Transformers actress revealed that there's constant commotion in the house. "For me, it's like UFC Fight Night all day, everyday. We need to live in a padded cell for everyone to be safe," Megan said. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She added, "They love each other. They're best friends, but the fighting is non-stop because they have so much energy and they're so rambunctious that it's just a melee. My kids will pull out fists full of hair and be like, 'I got your hair, Noah!'"

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, Megan said despite this madness at home, they are also the sweetest sons. "They understand that I'm obsessed, so every gift they get me for Mother's Day or Christmas is Harry Potter-themed. I get Harry Potter mugs or Harry Potter journals. I got a quill for my birthday." After her divorce from Brian Austin Green, Megan began dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The duo are often snapped on dinner dates and indulge in ample social media PDA. 

