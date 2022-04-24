Megan Fox pens a sweet birthday tribute for 'gorgeous soul' Machine Gun Kelly: I’m honored to love you

Megan Fox went to Instagram on Friday to wish her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly a happy 32nd birthday in a heartfelt tribute. The Transformers actress, 35, captioned a snapshot of the rapper giving her a piggyback ride and called him "the love of my life" and "the most unique human I have ever met."

The birthday wishes come after cameras captured an awkward experience between the pair at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards, during which Megan pulled her head away from her fiancé as Machine Gun Kelly tried to kiss her. However, The actress began her heartfelt homage with a personal narrative about the Rap Devil hitmaker being born too soon. "Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali) and as a baby you were both "cuddly and fussy at the same time" and I couldn’t have imagined a more apt description of you."

She then heaped praises on the other half, writing a poetic message that singled out his best qualities. Read her full note below:

Meanwhile, on his big day, MGK also headed to Instagram, posting a range of images, the first of which was a snapshot of him and Megan surrounded by pink flowers and balloons. "Grateful for the birthday love thank you all so much for rockin with me and my music," he wrote in the caption. He also shared a picture doing face masks with his 12-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker, enjoying his red Ford Mustang, a new bike, and a new tattoo reading “bulletproof.”

ALSO READ:Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: 6 photos of the power couple that prove they are absolute relationship goals