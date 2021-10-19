Megan Fox recalls how ‘scared’ she was to rock her ‘nerve wracking’ sheer VMA dress

Megan Fox recently spoke to E! News and finally opened up about her risque VMAs dress. While the world appreciated her daring choice of fashion, the actress admitted that she was actually scared to wear the see-through number that evening. Megan shared: “I was nervous just because I knew there would be a lot of energy directed at me. Not just at the carpet but for the days following. So when you’re getting ready to do something and you know, quite possibly, the entire world is going to be talking about and directing their energy towards you that’s a nerve-wracking process. I was scared getting ready, and I’m super sensitive so I feel like everything.”

When asked if her beau Machine Gun Kelly had selected the dress, Megan said: “He had nothing to do with the dress! My oldest son is very into fashion, he’s very artistic and he likes seeing my hair and makeup done so he loved the dress.”

The Transformers star attended the event with her beau Machine Gun Kelly and fellow couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who recently got engaged. So naturally, Fox was asked about the couple, to which she said: "I think they're just a perfect match for each other because they have a karmic bond with each other. They are soulmates. They love each other and they have a really intense connection."

If you didn’t know, over the weekend Kourtney and Travis took the world by storm when pictures of their over the top engagement proposal hit the internet. The musician surprised the KUWTK star with an array of roses as he went down on one knee at a beach in LA.

