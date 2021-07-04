  1. Home
Megan Fox recalls meeting ‘soulmate’ Machine Gun Kelly for the 1st time; Felt ‘magical’ connection from the go

Megan Fox recently opened up about meeting Machine Gun Kelly for the first time and their instant and magical connection. Scroll down to see what she said.
14280 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2021 04:01 pm
Actress Megan Fox has been famously dating Machine Gun Kelly for a year, and now the star is finally opening up about their special connection. In a new interview with The Washington Post, Megan, 35, shared with fans that she knew the 31-year-old singer was The One from the moment they met on the sets of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass last year.

 

Megan recalled that before the meeting, she knew MGK‘s name and that he “was a tall, blonde tattooed rapper,” but she didn’t expect to have such a “magical” connection with him. “The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like… ‘I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,’” Megan said. Megan then added that she “wasn’t expecting it’d be like, ‘God, you are my soulmate,’ instantly.”

 

MGK and Megan have been dating for a little over a year and the rapper recently celebrated the anniversary of one of their relationship milestones on social media, tweeting, “she said ‘i love you’ one year ago today.”

 

