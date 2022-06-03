Megan Fox rejected Pete Davidson's request for Kim Kardashian's number months before they got together

The cat's out of the bag. In the recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim K opened up about her coveted relationship with Pete Davidson as she chatted away with her two sisters while shaking salads. For the unfamiliar, the KKW mogul officially revealed her new romance with Davidson in an Instagram post in early March after she was declared single following her divorce with ex-husband Kanye West.

During the conversation, Kim revealed that after news of her dating the ex-SNL cast member started making rounds, Megan Fox contacted her and disclosed how months prior Pete was asking her for Kim's number which the actress denied. While talking in a confessional, Kim shared, via Just Jared, "After we got together and it was a thing, Megan Fox texted me and is like, ‘Is this s— for real? Because he asked me for your number months ago." Megan then told the SKIMS founder how she rejected Pete's plea and shut him down, "Dude, you have a better shot of me and MGK [Machine Gun Kelly] getting eaten by crocodiles than you [do] ever getting her number. Never gonna happen. Do not ask us."

Meanwhile, Kim also went into detail about her life with Pete and shared how things were going pretty well for the couple. She mentioned that both of them have a passion for skin care and even shared a cute anecdote about how one day she got a pimple on her nose and was stressed about it but fell asleep without applying any cream to it. The next morning she woke up, added Kardashian, she had pimple cream on her nose. Upon listening to the adorable story, both Khloe and Kourtney smiled wide.

