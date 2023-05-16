Megan Fox reveals she has 'body dysmorphia': I don’t see myself the way other people do

As things have been turning sour between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, the 36-year-old star has come out and expressed herself more in public. The beautiful actress became a point of discussion after her interview, in which she addressed a part of herself which makes her conscious. Megan Fox opened up about her body insecurities and spoke at length about it. The actress addressed the concerns she has over her physique.

Megan expresses concern over her ‘Body’

Megan Fox seemed to be having trouble "loving" her body. She disclosed that she had "body dysmorphia." In an interview for Sports Illustrated's 2023 swimsuit edition, the Transformers star stated, "I never perceive myself the way other people see me.

She added, “There has never been a point in my life where I loved my body.” Meghan continued to share how she is on a "never-ending" "journey" to love herself.’

Fox, who has three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, also acknowledged being self-conscious about her appearance and having an "awareness" and "obsession" with her body since she was a youngster.

She did, however, clarify that her upbringing is not the source of her preoccupation. “It definitely wasn't environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren't even acknowledged,” the actress said.

This is not the first time Fox has discussed her body issues. In a joint interview with Machine Gun Kelly in 2021, she acknowledged having a “lot of deep insecurities”.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship

Fox and the ‘Forget Me Too’ singer began dating in 2020. However, in February, the couple sparked breakup rumors.

Following a "healing" Hawaii vacation, the two are apparently back on excellent terms, according to a source who told the Daily Mail in April. But still, things seem off between the two as Megan was not at the singer’s recent birthday party, which also raised eyebrows. Since then, there have been several speculations about Fox and the singer’s relationship status.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why does Megan Fox consider herself spiritual? Actress does not want to 'live as a misunderstood outcast'