Megan Fox reveals she suffered a miscarriage when pregnant with Machine Gun Kelly and her baby; Details inside

Megan Fox, the dynamic actress who rose to prominence after her part in the Transformers and Teenage Mutant Turtles, has currently been making headlines. The actress has been in the news for her new poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. In her book, she opens up about many aspects of her life. From her high point to the lowest of lows, Fox had not shied away from sharing her vulnerable side of life. In the same book, as reported by E!, Megan Fox shares that she suffered a miscarriage while she was carrying her and Machine Gun Kelly’s baby.

Megan Fox opens up about her pregnancy loss in her new poetry collection. In two poems included in Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, published now, the Jennifer's Body actress, discusses a miscarriage. Fox talks about a baby girl's sonogram at 10 weeks and a day, saying, "Maybe if you hadn't... maybe if I had..."

As reported by E! She wrote talking about her and Machine Gun Kelly baby, "I want to hold your hand and hear your laugh, but now I have to say goodbye." Another verse describes holding the baby "as they rip you from my insides. I will pay any price. Tell me, please, what is the ransom for her soul?"

In her poetry, Fox also addressed issues of abuse and poisonous relationships. In an earlier statement, she stated that composing the book was an "attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence."

Megan Fox’s new poetry book

Megan Fox wrote a book that she thinks will inspire her admirers. The Jennifer's Body actress took to Instagram and revealed that her debut collection of poems, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, will be released on November 7.

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous is Megan Fox's poetry book with sharp wit that shines through a devastating and disturbing book of poems. Fox documents all the ways we form ourselves into the shape of those we love over the course of more than seventy poems, even if it means losing ourselves in the process.

